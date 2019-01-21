GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Best Country Album

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards are less than one month away and we want to find out which country album YOU think should take home the GRAMMY.

BIG voices highlight this year's list of nominees, including three of country music's brightest female stars. Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton will do their best to bring home the award, but Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, and Kacey Musgraves all stand in their way. So which country artist's album should win? That's where you come in.

Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe

The second studio album from these lovable real-life brothers helped support the duo's upward momentum, thanks to a pair of chart-topping singles in "Shoot Me Straight" and "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)."

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 2

Stapleton's third studio album really is a gift to all fans of music. Among the collection of instant-hits, the album's lead single, "Millionaire," is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically

The tattooed singer and country darling's sophomore album is an empowering battle cry for strong women everywhere. Each single released to radio soared, especially the album's final track "Legends."

Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere

Unlike some of the others up for this particular GRAMMY, McBryde's rise to fame was not a quick one. However, despite recording music for more than a decade, it's her debut album that is cementing her place in country music.

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

The third studio album from Musgraves is arguably one of the finest albums released in the calendar year, likely the reason it's the only country album up for Album of the Year.

So which one deserves to go down in the books as a GRAMMY winner? You decide:

Who Should Win the Best Country Album GRAMMY Award?

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.