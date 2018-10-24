We're Untangling the Mystery of This Rumored 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special

With shooting completed and the final season of Game of Thrones approaching about as quickly as a horde of White Walkers, many of us are still trying to unravel the mysteries of Westeros before the show's final season starts airing next year.

Of course, one of the biggest mysteries is why so many cast members, including many of whom who were brutally killed in previous seasons, have been spotted in Belfast, Northern Ireland around the same time that the series was wrapping production. Well, we have three possible scenarios for you.

Scenario 1: There will be a massive Game of Thrones reunion special featuring all former cast members, and late night host Conan O'Brien will host.

This scenario is supported by Ned Stark himself. Sean Bean, who, of course, played the patriarch of House Stark in the first season before being violently separated from his head, told The Hollywood Reporter that he has recently spent some time with his GoT family: "Last time, was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good!" This would also explain why cast members and Conan were spotted at the show's wrap party.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), Peter Dinklage, David Benioff y Dan Weiss en la fiesta de GoT del sábado ------ #WhenDifferentKingdomsCollide pic.twitter.com/85WSs9M7mo — GoT Updates ❄-- (@mabe_updates) June 4, 2018

Scenario 2: Throughout the final season, the Night King resurrects every single one of your favorite characters.

Honestly, this one seems less likely - though a re-animated Hodor seems entirely plausible. Perhaps the biggest wrench in this scenario is that Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), who has been spotted having a good time with fellow former-castmates of late, was burned to ashes in Season 1. Not to mention that he actually died on the other side of the Narrow Sea, nowhere near the Wall.

Jason Momoa is in Belfast with the #GameofThrones showrunners and he has “secrets” -- pic.twitter.com/wGsCYTihL3 — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 31, 2018

Scenario 3: Much of the final season will feature flashbacks and visions of characters long gone.

Unlike the idea that Night King would be randomly re-animating your favorite characters, meaning Lady Stoneheart might, just, could happen, flashbacks and visions seem like a very, very likely reason for all the ex-cast members being around the final season's production. It seems even more likely a scenario for fans of the show to believe since most of Jon Snow's backstory was revealed via flashbacks and so much of Cersei Lannister's storyline was shaped by visions she had as a child (which were revealed to us in flashbacks).

Meanwhile, several outlets are reporting a full-on reunion to air in tandem with the final episode of the iconic HBO series. Unfortunately, few details beyond Conan sightings and Sean Bean's interview are known. Looks like we'll just have to wait out the winter.