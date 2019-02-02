Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Will Perform "Shallow" at the Oscars

Both Bradley Cooper's and Lady Gaga's stars continue to shine brighter and brighter in the early stages of awards season.

The pairing's acclaimed film A Star Is Born is the re-imagining of a classic film featuring an aging musician and a reluctant young star crossing paths. The film already snagged a handful of awards, features a multiple-GRAMMY-nominated song in "Shallow;" including a nod for Record of the Year, and a number of Academy Award nominations for both acting and for Cooper's directorial debut.

In a somewhat anticipated move earlier this week, the Academy made it official that Cooper and Gaga would be sharing the stage during the Oscars on February 24.

After all of the drama surrounding a host for the awards, the night will go without one for the first time in 30 years when it air on Sunday February 24th on ABC.