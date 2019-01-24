Know Before You Go - Chili CookOff 2019 FAQ!

ABOUT:

What is KISS Chili CookOff?

Presented by KISS Country 99.9, the 34th annual Chili CookOff is the biggest country music festival & chili competition in South Florida!



What is the date of Chili CookOff 2019?

The 2019 Chili CookOff is Saturday, January 26th. Tickets are on sale now! Buy here!



What are the hours of Chili CookOff?

Saturday will be a full day of Country music! Main Gates open at 8:30am. And the Presentation of the Colors will begin at 9:50am. Gates close at 5:00pm.



Who will perform and at what time?

This year we’ll have TWO stages full of incredible Nashville legends...

Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LOCASH, Rodney Atkins, Tyler Rich, Jon Langston, Runaway June, James Barker Band, Dylan Schneider, & Adam Hambrick!

CLICK HERE to see the artist stage times.

LOCATION:

Where is Chili CookOff located? What is the address of the site?

Chili CookOff is located at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. The address is: 900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028.



How do I get to Chili CookOff?

The Chili CookOff address is: 900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028. Located at C.B. Smith Park. Below are directions to drive, information regarding parking as well as the two closest airports to the festival site.

PARKING:

A parking pass and a Chili CookOff event ticket will be required for entry to the parking lots of C.B. Smith Park. Purchase one online in advance for $25! This price is per carload - That's right, however many people you can stuff in your car!​ However, no RVs, limos, box trucks, buses, or party buses are allowed into the C.B. Smith Parking Lots.

Parking gates open at 12:30am at Pines & 6:30am on Taft on Saturday, January 26th, 2019. No tailgating allowed in Broward County parks.



Can I purchase a parking ticket at C.B. Smith Park?

You can, but it will slow your roll considerably. We encourage everyone to purchase their parking passes online prior to the day of Chili Cook Off, then you can show us the parking pass on your phone (we fancy)! Plus, you’ll save $! Parking is $25 advance online or pay $40 (cash only) at the gates on January, 26th, 2019.



Where is the Rideshare (UBER, Lyft, etc.) drop-off area?

Attendees can be dropped off on the WEST side of Johnson Street, where it intersects with Flamingo Road. Tell your driver to enter 900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028​ in their GPS.



Will there be Handicap Parking?

Yes, there will be Handicap Parking.



After parking in a Handicap Parking spot, is there any service for person to get inside the gates?

There is not. The Handicapped Parking is within a short walk to the entrance.



Will any roads be closed?

No roads will be closed, but there will be delays on Pines Blvd., Taft St., and Johnson St.

SECURITY & ENTRY:

By purchasing a ticket to KISS Country Chili CookOff, you agree to submit to a thorough search, including emptying your pockets and bags, having all of your items examined, and a full pat-down. A search will be done at the entrance gate prior to entry. There is no re-entry once admitted to the festival. We reserve the right to refuse entry to anyone.

You can help keep the lines moving quickly by leaving large bags and prohibited items at home. Any prohibited item that is confiscated will not be held or returned.



WHAT TO BRING:

Your ticket

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Comfortable clothing and shoes

Your photo ID

Cash / credit card / debit card

Good vibes, smiles, & festive costumes encouraged!

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Blankets & Beach towels

Low-rise beach chairs (must be set up in the designated chair zone)

Prescription medicine (in a marked bottle with proper matching ID)

Non-professional & personal cameras (NO professional cameras or recording devices)

One (1) sealed water bottle up to 2 liters in size

Small backpacks & purses (maximum 12″x12″)

Camelbacks, but they must be empty

Cell phones and portable chargers/external batteries

Sealed sunscreen lotion (inspected upon entry)

Sunglasses

Hats

Fanny packs

PROHIBITED ITEMS:

NO alcohol

NO noise makers, horns, whistles, musical instruments, or boom boxes

NO plastic sipper bottles, glass bottles or glass containers

NO potential projectiles, frisbees, footballs, etc.

NO camcorders, professional cameras, or recording devices

NO tripods, cameras with detachable lenses, or other commercial uses

NO cans, coolers of any size, ice chests, picnic baskets, thermoses

NO wallets with chains

NO inflatables

NO umbrellas

NO tents or large chairs

NO weapons of any kind

NO baby strollers or small wagons for toddlers

NO fireworks or explosives

NO illegal drugs or illicit substances of any kind

NO outside food & drink

NO animals (with the exception of pre-approved service animals)

NO skateboards, bicycles, motorized vehicles or scooters

NO selfie sticks of any kind

NO drones (with or without cameras) or any unmanned flying vehicle

NO laser pointers

NO paint, sharpies or permanent markers

NO items to obstruct other fan’s views (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc)

*This list is subject to change without notification.

AIRPORTS:

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

320 Terminal Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Phone: 1-866-435-9355

MIAMI, FL

Miami International Airport (MIA)

2100 NW 42nd Avenue Miami, FL 33142

Phone: (305) 876-7000

TICKETS:

Are there pre-sale tickets?

All KISS Country Newsletter Club Members received a link and a code to purchase discounted tickets in advance. The pre-sale codes were released on 10/1/18. At this time all pre-sale tickets are now sold out!



Where do I buy a ticket?

Regular priced tickets are on sale now here! We’ve partnered with Ticket Sauce for the best possible ticket solutions! Chili CookOff fans can purchase a ticket directly from our website at WKIS.com, KISSChiliCookOff.com, or by emailing [email protected].

**Please remember to ONLY purchase your tickets directly from the official Chili CookOff websites! We are not responsible for tickets purchased from third party people or websites.



Can I buy a ticket if I live out of the country?

Yes! For more information, please email [email protected].



Are there any ticket fees?

Yes there is a convenience fee per ticket from $5.00-$15.00+ depending on ticket price.



How do I redeem my ticket?

You can show us your ticket on your mobile phone or print it out and bring it. Valid barcode required.



What do you get with VIP?

4 FREE DRINKS (For beer, liquor or soda), VIP fast-lane entrance, access to VIP bathrooms, VIP bar with drinks at a discounted price, food sampling from local vendors, free water bottles, surprise and delight moments, and your own private, raised viewing area.



Are kids allowed?

Absolutely! The KISS Chili CookOff is All Ages. Everyone is required to have a purchased ticket.



Do kids get in free?

No, every person requires a regular purchased ticket.

What are the event prices?

Buy your Chili CookOff tickets early and save $! Prices will rise as we get closer to the festival!

GA Ticket Prices:

• Club Pre-sale GA: $99.00 (Includes 2 tickets) - SOLD OUT!

• General Admission - "Mild" / Lowest Price: $60.00 - SOLD OUT!

• General Admission - "Medium" / Medium Price: $65.00 - Available now!

• General Admission - "Spicy" / Top Price: $70.00 - Prices rise to Spicy on 1/24 at 5pm!​

• General Admission - "Hot Damn"/ Day of Price: $75.00 - Available on the Day of Chili CookOff

Twin Peaks Presents the Ultimate VIP Sports Lodge Ticket Prices:

• Club Pre-sale VIP: $299 (Only 100 available) - SOLD OUT!​

• VIP - "Mild" / Lowest Price: $319 - SOLD OUT!

• VIP - "Medium" / Medium Price: $339 - Available now!

• VIP - "Spicy" / Top Price: $359 - Prices rise to Spicy on 1/24 at 5pm!​

Parking Ticket Prices:

• Online: $25.00

• Onsite: $40.00 *Cash Only!

Cabanas:

• $3,900 (Includes 10 tickets & 2 parking passes) - ALL SOLD OUT!

CONTACT THE FESTIVAL:

KISS Chili CookOff and Ticket Sauce staff is ready before, after, and during the festival to answer any of questions or concerns you might have. Please have patience- We receive a large number of emails each day and will answer questions in the order in which they are received.

Who do I reach out to for sponsorship opportunities?

Email [email protected] for 2020 sponsorship opportunities. At this time all 2019 sponsorships are full!

Inquiries regarding purchased tickets:

For more information, please email [email protected].

Are you accepting Food, Drink, Charity or Art Vendors at Chili CookOff?

At this time we’re all booked for vendors. Stay tuned for Chili CookOff 2020!

Press & Editorial inquiries:

At this time media and press applications are closed.

AT THE FESTIVAL:

Will there be Meet & Greets?

Yes! Listen to KISS Country 99.9 for more information.



Will there be food and drink available for purchase?

Yes! Click here for more details.



Can I bring a baby backpack?

Yes, you are allowed to bring a baby backpack and baby formula, but only if you are bringing a baby to Chili CookOff! And your baby requires a ticket.



Will there be exceptions for bringing food in made for people with food allergies or religious reason?

Yes. These exceptions must be pre-approved by Chili CookOff. Email [email protected].



Is the area handicap accessible?

Yes, there will be an accessible viewing area. Email [email protected] for more information.



Will there be handicap bathrooms?

Yes.



What’s the bad weather policy?

Chili CookOff will go on Rain or Shine! However, if there are severe circumstances, we may postpone, evacuate, or cancel the event.



Can I leave and re-enter the festival site?

No, there is no re-entry.



Is there seating at the festival?

VIP will have seating. For General Admission tickets, there is no seating within the boundaries of Chili CookOff. You are allowed & encouraged to bring your own low-rise chairs.

Is there a festival site map?

Yup! Check it out right here.