Ever Dream Of Being A Miami Dolphin Cheerleader? Your A Virtual Shoe-in!

To deal with the ever changing climate here in South Florida the Miami Dolphins are still gearing up for their upcoming season with virtual cheerleader tryouts! Now is the time to live out that dream, grab your smart phone, and shoot a video for your shot to become the newest memeber on the Miami Dolphins sidelines.

If this is something you've always dreamed of you are one click away from making those dreams come true! Check it all out here https://www.miamidolphins.com/news/virtual-auditions-guidelines