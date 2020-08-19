Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Runaway June

Friday 8/21 at 12:30 PM EST

August 19, 2020
KISS Morning Show
Runaway June IG Live
Categories: 
IG Live
Interviews
Verizon Artist Lounge

Runaway June are joining us for a Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Friday 8/21 at 12:30 PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally! 

 

You definitely don't want to miss this one! Be sure to follow us on IG @KissCountry999, and join in Friday afternoon! 

 

Now is the time to help small businesses. Order to go, buy gift cards and tip or pay using PayPal. What small businesses are you supporting?

Tags: 
June Knight
Runaway June
KISS Country 99.9
Verizon Artist Lounge
CORONAVIRUS
Instagram Live