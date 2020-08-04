Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Chris Lane

Friday 8/7 4PM EST

August 4, 2020
chris lane IG live
Chris Lane is joining us for a Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Friday 8/7 4PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally! 

 

You definitely don't want to miss this one! Be sure to follow us on IG @KissCountry999, and join in Friday afternoon! 

 

