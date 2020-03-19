OPEN FOR DELIVERY - Check out a full list of restaurants offering take out & delivery options

*All food-delivery apps are waiving delivery fees until further notice.

* Charges and delivery zones may vary. Please review in-app charges or reach out to restaurants directly for additional info.

Check out a list of Miami restaurants offering take out & delivery options via Yelp Miami here!

And some other ones we found as well :)

AMERICAN CUISINE

• Tap 42, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. Delivery via app. Tap42.com or 786- 440-7270.

ASIAN FUSION CUISINE

• Dragonfly Izakaya + Fish Market, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Miami dragonflyrestaurants.com or 305-222-7447.

ITALIAN CUISINE

• Fiola Miami, 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Miami. fiolamiami.com or 305- 912-2639.

• Tony’s Pizza, 19329 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens. tonyspizzamiami.com or 305-654-9113.

MEXICAN, LATIN & CARIBBEAN CUISINE

• Pink Taco, 1200 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Local delivery or via all major delivery apps. pinktaco.com/order-online-miami or 305-507-8980.

• Taco Craft Taqueria, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami. tacocraft.com or 305-668-5612.

For those located in Broward and Palm Beach Counties check out the list below.

Broward County

AMERICAN CUISINE

• Adam and Joe’s Gourmet Eatery, 6355 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. adamandjoes.com or 954-771-7226.

• Brown Dog Eatery, 2701 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Curbside pick-up. adamandjoes.comhttp://adamandjoes.com or 954-533-6077.

• Cecilie’s Gourmet Italian Ices, 10726 Wiles Road, Coral Springs. delivery via app. ceciliesices.com or 954-753-2727.

• Dream Dinners, 3439 Hiatus Road, Sunrise. Meal-prep facility with option one month of frozen meals - takeout only (WORTH THE MENTION) dreamdinners.com or 954-746-7577 or sunrisefl@dreamdinners.com

• Happy Pappy’s Diner, 4531 Griffin Road, Hollywood. 954-581-8974.

• Henry’s Sandwich Station, 545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale henryssandwich.com or 954-616-5538.

• Java and Jam, 301 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale/ 954-353-3250, Java-Jam.com delivery via all major food-delivery apps.

• JJ Cafe, 6051 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale. jjcafefood.com or 954- 977-4303 and 954-977-4414.

• LoveLee Bakeshop, 603 NE 13th St., Suite A, Fort Lauderdale. oveleebakeshop.com or 954-715-2050.

• Lucille’s American Cafe, 2250 Weston Road, Weston. lucillescafe.com or 954-384-9007.

• Lunchroom Cordova, 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale. Delivery via Delivery Dudes. 954-530-5124; Lunchroom North, 4520 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. 954-870-7197. lunchroomsandwiches.com.

• Major League Heros, 953 W. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale majorleagueheros.com or 954-491-7555.

• Max & Mo’s, 8570 Stirling Road, Davie. Maxandmos.com or 954-589-2168.

• Ovlo Eats, 7626 Peters Road, Plantation. Curbside pick-up or delivery from Uber Eats and DoorDash. ovloeats.com or 954-302-3750.

• Plantation Diner, 6903 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. plantationdiner.com or 954-791-2985.

• Pops Corn & Yo Mama’s Ice Cream, 901 Sunrise Lane, Fort Lauderdale. Popscorn.com or 954-349-3499.

• Press and Grind Cafe, 474 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. pressandgrindcafe.com or 954-909-5316.

• Rob’s Family BBQ, 8990 W. State Road 84, Davie. robsfamilybbq.com or 954-370-2774.

• Runyon’s, 9810 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs. Runyonsofcoralsprings.com or 954-752-2333.

• SeaSide Subs, 241-A NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach. Seasidesubs.com or 954-531-1031.

• Sidewalk Chef Kitchen, 6500 NW 12th Ave., #101, Fort Lauderdale. Available on all delivery apps. sidewalkchef.com or 954.488.2554.

• Scruby’s BBQ, 251 N. University Drive, Pembroke Pines. scrubys.com or 954-987-1933.

• Spatch Peri-Peri Chicken, 468 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-338-2600, SpatchPeriPeri.com. Takeout and delivery via all major food-delivery apps.

• Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. tap42.com or 954-463-4900.

• Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., FortLauderdale. Tarbonriverbrewing.com or 954-353-3193.

• Top Hat Delicatessen, 415 NE Third St., Fort Lauderdale. Online ordering available. tophatftl.com or 954-900-3896.

• Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Delivery via all major food-delivery apps. wildthymeoceansideeatery.com or 954-567-8070.

• YOLO, 333 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-1000, YoloRestaurant.com. Delivery via all major food-delivery apps.

ASIAN FUSION CUISINE

• Asia Bay Sushi & Thai, 1111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Local delivery or by via app. asiabayrestaurants.com or 954-848-9900.

• China House, 5984 Coral Ridge Drive, Parkland. 954-341-3330.

• Kaizen Sushi Bar & Grill, 5640 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Kaizenflorida.com or 954-835-5610.

• Oaxaka, 2033 Harrison St., Hollywood. order.eatoaxaka.com/oaxaka/menu or 954-745-4750.

• Posh Lounge, 110 N. Federal Highway, Suite 101, Fort Lauderdale. poshlasolas.com or 954-763-3553.

• Sumo Sushi, 3354 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. Sumojapanese.net

• Thai Spice, 1514 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park thaispicefla.com or 954-771-4535.

• Moksha Indian Brasserie, 2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Mokshaftl.com or 954-314-7349.

FRENCH & GERMAN CUISINE

• Ambry Restaurant, 3016 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. German & American Cuisine. Ambryrestaurant.com or 954-771-7342.

• Le Bistro, 4626 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point. French. lebistrorestaurant.com or 954-946-9240.

GREEK & MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

• Déjà Blue Restaurant, 7805 N. University Drive, Parkland. dejabluerestaurants.com or 954-345-0128.

• Shabo’s Mediterranean Barbecue, 1814 Harrison St., Hollywood. shabosbarbecue.com or 954-559-6164.

• Taverna OPA, 410 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood. Local delivery or delivery via app. tavernaopa.com or 954-929-4010.

• Thasos Mediterranean Kitchen, 3330 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Thasosrestaurant.com or 954-200-6006.

• YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, 4976 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate. 954-532-1888.

ITALIAN CUISINE

• Anthony’s Pronto Kitchen, 656 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-289-3685, AnthonysPronto.com. Delivery via all major food-delivery apps.

• Antonio’s Pizza, 3088 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. 954-744-4845; and Antonio’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, 619 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. 954-923-5151. antoniosfl.com.

• Bayview Pizza & Grill, 2720 E. Oakland Park Blvd., #104, Fort Lauderdale. Bayviewpizza.com or 754-200-6304.

• Big Daddy’s Pizza & Subs, 407 N. State Road 7, Margate. bigdaddyspizzamargate.com or 954-971-0810.

• Brusco’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 1380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach. Bruscositalianrestaurant.com or 954-428-2676.

• Carini’s Pizza, 814 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale. carinispasta.com or 954-457-4444.

• Empire Pizza Cafe, 15 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. empirepizza.com or 954-467-9997.

• Ferro Pizza & Restaurant, 8146 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Ferropizza.com or 954-722-3444.

• Fork Italia, 470 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. facebook.com/italianfreshmade or 954-531-6706.

• Heritage, 903 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Heritageftl.com or 954-635-2335.

• John The Baker, 2116 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, 954 252-0091; and 9709 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs, 954-227-4992. Delivery via Uber Eats and Postmates. johnthebaker.com.

• Mr. D’s Pizza, 4260 Peters Road, Plantation. 954-581-0373.

• Pizza Carousel, 4619 N. University Drive, Coral Springs. Pizzacarousel.com or 954-344-2717.

• PizzaCraft Pizzeria, 330 Himmarshee St., Fort Lauderdale pizzacraftpizzeria.com or 954-616-8028.

• Red Fox Diner, 2041 NE 36th St. Lighthouse Point. redfoxdiner.com or 954-783-7714.

• Sal’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1125 S. Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, 954-571-2221; and 2908 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood, 954-929-4727. salsdeerfield.com.

• Sette Bello Ristorante, 6241 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. settebellofla.com or 954.351.0505.

• Sette Mezzo Ristorante, 6370 N. State Road, Coconut Creek. settemezzofla.com or 954.531.6362.

• Villa Rose Pizza, 1114 N. State Road 7, Hollywood. villarosepizza.com or 954-983-7660.

LATIN, MEXICAN & CARIBBEAN CUISINE

• Baja Cafe, 1310 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach. Bajacafefl.com or 954-596-1305.

• Bar Rita, 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. barritaftl.com or 954-990-6658.

• Bien Chido Taqueria, 6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. bienchidotacos.com or 954-835-5872.

• Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 854 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale. fuzzystacoshop.olo.com or 954-289-8111.

• It’s A Cubano B, 3350 NW 22nd Terrace, #400B, Pompano Beach. cubanob.com or 754-222-8711.

• Medellin Restaurant, 4631 N. State Road 7, Suite 26, Coral Springs. Medellinrestaruant.com or 954-755-0941.

• Taco Craft, 4400 N. Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, 954-530-3763; and 204 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-2003. tacocraft.com.

• Taco Joint, 1000 N. Broadwalk, #1, Hollywood; 954-866-3777, TacoJointHollywood.com. Delivery via DoorDash.

SEAFOOD

• Seaside Grill, 1406 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. Seasidegrill.com or 954-783-3193.

BEVERAGES/ LIQUOR

• Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer, 6240 Coral Ridge Drive #109, Coral Springs. bassersfinewine.com or 954-840-3122.

Palm Beach County

AMERICAN CUISINE

• BurgerFi, 8773 Boynton Beach Blvd., Suite 550, Boynton Beach. burgerfi.com or 561-77-2252.

• Burt & Max’s, 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Delivery via Delivery Dudes. BurtandMaxs.com or 561-638-6380.

• Deck 84, 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Order by phone or online. Delivery via Delivery Dudes. Deck84.com or 561-665-8484.

• Driftwood, 2005 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach. Driftwoodboynton.com or 561-733-4782.

• Grease Burger Bar, 213 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-651-1075 or GreaseWPB.com. Delivery via GoCravy.

• Hangry Kitchen, 2660 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. hangry-kitchen.com or 561-729-0519.

• Old School Philly, 20642 S. State Road 7, Unit 2, Boca Raton. oldschoolphilly.com or 561-488-9606.

• Over The Bridge Cafe, 814 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Delivery via Delivery Dudes, Uber Eats. Overthebridgecafe.Com or 561-403-5581.

• Max’s Grille, 404 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Order by phone or online. Delivery via Delivery Dudes. MaxsGrille.com or 561-368-0080.

• Mellow Mushroom, 25 SE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach. mellowmushroom.com or 561-330-3040.

• Palm Beach Bagel, 1200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. Palmbeachbagel.net or 561-998-8868.

• Subculture Coffee, 20 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-290-1809 and 509 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-318-5142; SubcultureCoffee.com. Delivery via all major food-delivery apps.

• The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, 411 E. Atlantic Ave., Suite C, Delray Beach. thewineroomonline.com or 561-243-9463.

• Way Beyond Bagels, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton. Waybeyondbagels.com or 561-883-3535.

ASIAN FUSION CUISINE

• Kanpai, 20 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Facebook.com/kanpaiboca or 917-951-9915.

• Me-Sen Thai & Sushi, 6063 SW 18th St., Boca Raton. mesenbocaraton.com or 561-571-6024.

FRENCH & GERMAN CUISINE

• Chez Marie French Bistro, 5030 Champion Blvd., Boca Raton. chezmariefrenchbistro.com or 561-997-0027.

ITALIAN CUISINE

• Agliolio, 2258 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach. agliolio.com. 561-509-6486; and 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. 561-798-7770.

• Blaze Pizza, 2146 N. Federal Highway, and 20522 S. State Road 7, Boca Raton. Blazepizza.com.

• Il Mulino New York, 451 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561-338-8606 or IlMulino.com. Delivery via DoorDash and Postmates a la carte menu*

• Jimmy C’s Italian Deli & Market, 3571 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. jimmycdeli.com or 561-405-6164.

• Prezzo, 556 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. Order by phone or online. Delivery via Delivery Dudes. PrezzoBoca.com or 561-314-6840.

• Tomasso’s Pizza, Subs, & Salads, 1229 W. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton. tomassospizza.com or 561-392-8985.

• Vino Wine Bar & Italian Kitchen, 114 NE Second St., Boca Raton. Vinowinebarboca.com or 561-869-0030.

KOSHER

• Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers, 9942 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton. bensdeli.net or 561-470-9963.

LATIN, MEXICAN & CARIBBEAN CUISINE

• Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar, 106 N. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-345-3737 or RivalesTaqueria.com. Delivery via Cake.net.

GREEK & MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

• Taca d’Oli, 222 71st St., Miami Beach. Pickup or delivery. taca-doli.com or 786-216-7226.

SEAFOOD

• Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, 533 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-781-5577 or DoctorLimon.com. Delivery via most major food-delivery apps.

BEVERAGES & LIQUOR

• Pour & Famous, 514 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. PourandFamous.com or 603-988-6841.