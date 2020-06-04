Put Your Cap & Gowns On It's Time To Party!

During this time of pure craziness in the world there is one thing we could all use... and that's a party. With graduation ceremonies of all sorts being cancelled this year, The Kiss Country Morning show is thrown a 4 hour party shouting out graduates of all grades! Showing the kids how proud we are of them, and letting them hear their name on the radio hopefully for a moment they never forget! The party has gotten so big that we're moving it into the afternoon show with Dina B as well because of the amazing response we've gotten.

Turn the radios to Kiss Country 99.9 Friday morning (6/5) and let the party begin!