Interview With Jason Aldean
Fish & U-turn chat with the ACM Entertainer of the Year
April 19, 2018
Fish & U-turn chat with Jason Aldean about what he did after winning "Entertainer of the Year" at the ACM Awards in Vegas on Sunday, plus how his tour will be different with his newborn son.
