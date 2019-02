Video of KISS Country Chili Cook Off 2019 Recap

Even a rainy day couldn't stop us from putting on another great KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford. Our 34th Chili CookOff was held at C.B Smith Park and filled with amazing acts including Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LOCASH, Tyler Rich, and many more!

Thank you to our sponsors and all our awesome listeners for making it another Chilli CookOff for the books. See you in 2020! #KISSChiliCookOff