Kia Motors has also announced a Kia Forte GT, Kia Soul GT, and even a Kia Optima GT! 

When the Geneva Motor Show took place in Switzerland during the month of March, 2018, many automakers showed up with new concepts coming to their lineup. One of these automakers was none other than Kia Motors, touting their future GT line. To give consumers and reporters a good look, the model in the spotlight was the Kia Rio GT, now with Kia Stinger style and added comfort that matches an increase in performance.