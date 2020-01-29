WAWA Payment Card Breach

Wawa is investigating after someone reportedly tried to sell customer payment card information in December of 2019, Wawa discovered malware on the convenience store's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12.

Spokespeople did not specify how many customers were affected in the breach or had their data possibly sold to a third party.

They did say the company will work closely with federal law enforcement in the investigation.

Wawa said customers should call 1-844-386-9559 if they have any questions.