Venmo Scam Targeting Users

Beware of a scam has been sending Venmo users text messages, and it looks the same with colors and fonts of the Venmo app

People will get texts saying their accounts are about to be charged, but if they want to cancel the withdrawal, they must log into their accounts.... Dont do it ! Dont click on the link or give out aby information!

The text allows users to sign in using any phone number and password but asks for personal financial information, including a bank card, to verify the identity of the user. Dont do it !