UPS Hiring Thousands

UPS' slogan is 'What can brown do for you?' As the holiday season approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, the package delivery company could give you a job.

UPS announced Wednesday plans to hire 100,000 workers this season - expecting more packages beginning October and continuing through January.

For those who've lost work amid the pandemic, the news maybe exactly what they've asked Santa for. UPS anticipates that a large number will move into permanent roles after the season is over.

UPS is looking for full and part-time package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers and drivers utilizing personal vehicles.

Are you considering a career change? Have you spent the pandemic updating your resume?