UPS Hiring Thousands
100,000 Jobs Up For Grabs
September 9, 2020
UPS' slogan is 'What can brown do for you?' As the holiday season approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, the package delivery company could give you a job.
UPS announced Wednesday plans to hire 100,000 workers this season - expecting more packages beginning October and continuing through January.
For those who've lost work amid the pandemic, the news maybe exactly what they've asked Santa for. UPS anticipates that a large number will move into permanent roles after the season is over.
UPS is looking for full and part-time package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers and drivers utilizing personal vehicles.
Are you considering a career change? Have you spent the pandemic updating your resume?