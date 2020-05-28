Universal Studios Has A "Jurassic World" Watch Party Friday

Hello !

Get ready for T-Rex. Dinosaurs are about invade our homes.

Universal Studios is inviting everyone to watch "Jurassic World" on Friday, at the same time! Fans can then chat with each other about the movie on the theme park's Twitter page. It's all in honor of "National Dinosaur Day". The watch party begins at 5 p.m

While waiting you can take a peek at the Jurassic Coaster thats coming