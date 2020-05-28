Universal Studios Has A "Jurassic World" Watch Party Friday
Let The Fun Begin
May 28, 2020
Get ready for T-Rex. Dinosaurs are about invade our homes.
Universal Studios is inviting everyone to watch "Jurassic World" on Friday, at the same time! Fans can then chat with each other about the movie on the theme park's Twitter page. It's all in honor of "National Dinosaur Day". The watch party begins at 5 p.m
While waiting you can take a peek at the Jurassic Coaster thats coming
A look at what we might get for the new Intamin JURASSIC COASTER coming to Islands of Adventure. Video: https://t.co/VSZsSO8z4h— Amusement Insider (@AmusementInside) May 28, 2020
----Based on current supports & overhead views #Universal #Orlando #ThemePark #RollerCoaster @orlandosentinel @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/kbGrewnArv