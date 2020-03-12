Universal Orlando Closing Due To Coronavirus

Universal Orlando Resort will be closing its doors to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Universal Orlando will close at the end of business on Sunday, March 15.

Officials anticipate remaining closed through the end of March, but said they will evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s Hotels and CityWalk will remain open.

Universal Orlando Resort said they have created programs to those who’ve booked travel packages or tickets with them.

Guests can call the following number for more information: 877-801-9720.