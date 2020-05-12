Universal CityWalk Reopening May 14

Its true! Universal Orlando has set a reopening date for CityWalk (in a limited capacity) on May 14 at 4 p.m.

If you plan to go, you will have to go along with the new safety measures, including temperature checks and face coverings. If you have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, you will not be allowed to enter. Guests will also be required to wear face coverings.

Universal employees will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks.

Only select venues, including some restaurants, will be reopening on Thursday including Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery and Voodoo Doughnut.

A limited amount of stores will also be reopening, including Airbrush, the Universal Studios Store and the retail store inside Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company. All other venues will stay closed until further notice Hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep in mind that Universal's hotels will remain closed through at least May 31.