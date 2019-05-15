Universal "Buy Two Get Two" Deal For Florida Residents

Universal Buy Two Get Two Deal

May 15, 2019
June Knight
© Florida Today-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go! It pays to be a Fla. resident because Universal Studios Orlando is offering Florida residents two free park days with the purchase of a two-day ticket.

The promotional price for an adult is $179.99 – four park days for $45 per day. A child ticket is $170.99.

The "2-Park, 2-Day + 2 Days Free Promotional Ticket" deal applies for Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. To get the the deal,  you just get a promotional code from specially marked cans of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar.  Dont forget! Tickets must be purchased by Jun 28. 

