"Uber Pet" Lets You Bring Your Fur Baby On The Ride
Now Your Pet Can Come Along
October 10, 2019
Uber is trying out a new feature that allows customers to bring a pet along for the ride.Uber Pet, available in select cities starting on October 16th.
Drivers have allergies or don’t want to deal with shedding or clean-up. As a result, oftentimes, the ride would be canceled. Uber wants to reduce that friction with this new feature.
A charge of $3 to $5 will be included
Service animals are allowed at no extra cost.
Uber Pet will be available to all customers starting on October 16th in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay.