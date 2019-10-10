"Uber Pet" Lets You Bring Your Fur Baby On The Ride

Uber is trying out a new feature that allows customers to bring a pet along for the ride.Uber Pet, available in select cities starting on October 16th.

Drivers have allergies or don’t want to deal with shedding or clean-up. As a result, oftentimes, the ride would be canceled. Uber wants to reduce that friction with this new feature.

A charge of $3 to $5 will be included

Service animals are allowed at no extra cost.

Uber Pet will be available to all customers starting on October 16th in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay.