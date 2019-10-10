"Uber Pet" Lets You Bring Your Fur Baby On The Ride

Now Your Pet Can Come Along

October 10, 2019
June Knight
"Uber Pet" Lets You Bring Your Fur Baby On The Ride

PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM | 2019

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

Uber is trying out a new feature that allows customers to bring a pet along for the ride.Uber Pet,  available in select cities starting on October 16th.

Drivers have allergies or don’t want to deal with shedding or clean-up. As a result, oftentimes, the ride would be canceled. Uber wants to reduce that friction with this new feature.

A charge of $3 to $5 will be included

Service animals are allowed at no extra cost.

Uber Pet will be available to all customers starting on October 16th in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay.

 

Tags: 
Uber
Uber Pet
Dogs
pets
Uber Dog