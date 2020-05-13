The Joe Exotic Halloween Costume Is Here

If you are a fan of Tiger King or Joe Exotic, you can now dress up as him for Halloween.

(PETA) is selling the “Joe Exotic Tiger Killer Costume” on its website for $159.99.

What will your package include? A blond mullet wig, a mustache, jail bars, a prison jumpsuit and YES..... the Tiger!

https://shop.peta.org/joe-exotic-tiger-killer-costume.html

PETA Foundation lawyer Brittany Peet in a press document said ” ‘Tiger King’ has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers, exploit them as living photo props, and then often discard or kill them when they grow up,”