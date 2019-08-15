Storm Area 51 Turned Into Music Festival

Matty Roberts, the man who created the Storm Area 51 event — is planning a real-life festival called Alien Stock near the remote base within the Nevada Test and Training Range, a couple hours’ drive northwest of Las Vegas. The three-day festival set to start Sept. 20, a celebration of aliens that promises surprise performances, art installations and camping

“I want to make this something as a positive, enjoyable, safe and profitable for the rural area of Nevada.” said Roberts