Starbucks Will Pay Workers No Matter What

Starbucks says it will pay all of its employees for the next 30 days - whether they go to work or not.

The coffee chain announced in a blog post that all U.S. and Canadian employees would be paid even if their store is closed or they're otherwise unable to come to work.

Starbucks has closed its locations to all but drive-thru and delivery orders. CEO Kevin Johnson wrote "We believe no partner should be asked to choose between work and their health".

Should other large companies follow Starbucks' example and do the same for their workers? Is this kind of thing the responsibility of the government or the private sector?