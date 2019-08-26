Starbucks Debuts Official Fall Menu

Its still officially Summer, but Starbucks doesnt care! They are serious about Fall and want to be first

Starbucks has announced the return of the fall favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte and oh boy, will be adding another fall-flavored drink to their menu: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Cold! Cold! YES! This - the chain’s first new pumpkin coffee beverage on the menu in 16 years. Whats in it? It will feature Starbucks’ Cold Brew and vanilla and will be topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

We will update the Fall menu as it is announced .... ASAP