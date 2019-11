Starbucks is going BOGO this Thursday.

with a buy-one-get-one deal, offering a free drink if you buy a handcrafted beverage that’s the big-grande size.

To get it- yes....you have to go ahead and redeem the happy hour promotion on the Starbucks app. Best part? A Starbucks Rewards account isn’t required.

The promotion goes from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.