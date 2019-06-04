Details On Southwest Airlines Huge Sale

Whether you want to spend time in sunny Phoenix, or you want to escape from the city's already-scalding temperatures, Southwest has a deal for you.

The airline has announced a three-day sale that allows travelers to fly non-stop from Phoenix to a number of cities for just $49. The destinations include Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Burbank, El Paso, Los Angeles, Ontario and San Diego.

Plus, Southwest is offering $99 tickets for flights to and from Phoenix. The destination/departure cities include Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Omaha and Oklahoma City. The sale runs through the end of the day on Thursday.

Does this offer make you appreciate Southwest, or does it make you realize that since the company's still making a profit, all airlines' tickets should be this cheap?