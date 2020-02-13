Search For Next Gerber Baby Is Back

Does your baby have what it takes to be the next Gerber baby ambassador?

The official search is on as Gerber announced their 2020 photo contest for the next "Spokesbaby."



"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka.



For 2020, Gerber has updated its photo search allowing you to include not just photos and videos too !



Contestants will be judged based on the following criteria:.......Visual appeal, Expressiveness, and Gerber's heritage and its "Anything For Baby" mission

If you think your baby has what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador go to this link https://photosearch.gerber.com/