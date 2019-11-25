US Postal Service Releases Santa's Address

Santa Address For Letters

November 25, 2019
June Knight
Santa Clause Releases His Official Address

Santa Claus –is planning and packing and is coming to town in December and we now know where he is launching from!

The U.S. Postal Service is giving us: his street address, including his ZIP code.  

 Operation Santa, the USPS program launches today that fulfills wish lists for needy kids

Here is the real address!   

Santa Clause   123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

A spokes person for  the Postal Service says  “Sharing Santa’s official mailing address will allow letters to reach the North Pole faster"

 

