US Postal Service Releases Santa's Address

Santa Claus –is planning and packing and is coming to town in December and we now know where he is launching from!

The U.S. Postal Service is giving us: his street address, including his ZIP code.

Operation Santa, the USPS program launches today that fulfills wish lists for needy kids

Here is the real address!

Santa Clause 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

A spokes person for the Postal Service says “Sharing Santa’s official mailing address will allow letters to reach the North Pole faster"