Sam Hunt Announces New Album And Comeback

"I finally have a new single coming out here in about a month or so, and a new record coming out first of the year," Hunt told the intimate crowd in Calgary, Alberta.

The new material Hunt shared with the audience was titled "Sinning With You," He also siad there is a new album at the beginning of 2020



