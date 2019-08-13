A-Rod Robbed Of Half A Million Dollars In Jewelry While Broadcasting

Can you believe this?  Alex Rodriguez  actually had reportedly about $500,000 worth of stuff stolen from his rental car while he was in San Francisco broadcasting a Giants-Phillies game 

Law enforcement reports to TMZ that A-Rod- had his rented SUV broken into just a few blocks from Oracle Park on Sunday and the thieves made off with $500,000 worth of electronics and jewelry.

Some of the jewelry was reportedly irreplaceable 

