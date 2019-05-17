RIP To Grumpy Cat
Grumpy Cat Dies At Seven Years Old
May 17, 2019
Internet sensation Grumpy Cat passed away after complications from a urinary tract infection at seven years old.
Grumpy's real name was Tardar Sauce. RIP little kitty
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 May
March For Cancer DC Alexander Park
18 May
Meet Dina B. Hollywood Chrysler Jeep Hollywood Chrysler Jeep
23 May
Rascal Flatts Coral Sky Amphitheatre
25 May
Meet TC at Miami Lakes Automall Miami Lakes Automall
25 May
Meet TC at Riva Motorsports Riva Motorsports