RIP To Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat Dies At Seven Years Old

May 17, 2019
June Knight
© Robert Deutsch

Internet sensation Grumpy Cat passed away after complications from a urinary tract infection at seven years old.

Grumpy's real name was Tardar Sauce. RIP little kitty

