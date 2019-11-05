Pringles New Turducken Chips

Its a meal in one bite!

Pringles has the new Turducken Thanksgiving flavors.

The new Pringles’ Thanksgiving offering features the Turducken Stack.

The Turducken Stack features Turkey, Duck and Chicken and the Pringles Friendsgiving Feast includes Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie flavored crisps.

You’re getting verrrrrry hungry. Get your stretchy pants ready — Pringles has this year’s Thanksgiving dinner in the can. #PringlesThanksgiving