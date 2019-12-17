Popeyes Hiring Ad Pokes Fun At Chic fil-A

Popeyes has decided to put out an ad to hire and its clear they are poking fun of Cick fil-A

The ads can be seen in The New York Times, New York Post, Boston Globe and Miami Herald on Sunday, but the company is only seeking employees in the Memphis- and New Orleans-area

The ad reads:

"Earn money on Sundays. Popular chicken sandwich restaurant looking for team members. Requirements: Available on Sundays. Must have experience preparing chicken sandwiches," the ad in the New York Post read. The ad then asks anyone interested to contact: Sundayopenings@popeyes.com.

A Popeyes spokesperson told FOX Business Monday. "We decided to have fun with this by posting classified ads alerting potential hires to our openings. And yes, they must have Sundays open."

