Popeyes Giving Out Free Netflix Accounts

If you're bored and want to binge your favorite programs on Netflix Popeye's wants to give you their username and password.

According to Popeye's, "everyone is family, and families share video streaming accounts."

As part of what they're calling "Fried Chicken and Chill" Popeye's will share their username and password with the first 1,000 folks that post themselves enjoying Popeye's and use the hashtag #ThatPasswordFromPopeyes.

If you're lucky enough to get the info you'll have it for a month which should be more than enough for your binging pleasure.

What shows have you been binging since the self-quarantine?