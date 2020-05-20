Poll: People Have Gained 5-9 Pounds In Quarantine

Question? Have you gained weight since living in quarentine ? A survey says so

WebMD surveyed over one-thousand people in the U.S. and turns out 47-percent of women and 22-percent of men have had weight gain during the pandemic. Seventy-five-percent of those surveyed gained around one to nine-pounds whereas four-percent said they gained more than 21-pounds.

Internationally, more men have reported weight gain than women.