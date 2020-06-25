Panera Has Free Coffee This Summer

Hot Or Iced

June 25, 2020
June Knight
Panera Has Free Coffee This Summer

© Caitlyn Jordan/News | 2020 Mar 26

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

Panera asked fans on Twitter if they wanted free coffee this summer and over 550,000) voted yes.  So Panera is now offering free unlimited coffee now through September 7.

Also...... you can receive a new coffee every two hours and refills at no extra charge.

IMPORTANT!!!  all you need to do is sign up for MyPanera. The subscription service is usually $8.99 a month, but the monthly fee will be waived now through September 7. Sign up sooner rather than later because you have until July 4 to sign up for the MyPanera membership to qualify for free coffee.

Tags: 
Panera
Coffee
Free Food
free coffee