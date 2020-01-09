"Ozark" Season 3 Date Revealed

The wait is over for fans of Netflix’s Ozark. Season 3 will be released on March 27th with stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who play Marty and Wendy respectively, continue to battle for control of the family as they expand their fortune.

Marty looks to keep things running the same while Helen is ready to up the ante with drug cartel leader, Omar Navarro.

Things get interesting when Wendy’s brother comes into town and chaos ensues.

Ozark won two Emmys in 2019, Bateman won for his directing and Julia Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth Langmore, Marty’s feisty assistant.

Did you watch Ozark season 1 and 2, which episode got you hooked?