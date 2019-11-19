NFL Looking For Kids For SB Commercial

November 19, 2019
June Knight
NFL Kids commercial

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TOD | 2019 Nov 2

Your kid could appear in the 202  SuperBowl commercial... No joke

Hey - Parents and coaches with kids just need to submit video highlights of their kids’ best football games to  NFLnext100.com   -  for a chance to be in that next SB commercial and go to the big game in Miami.

The contest is open until Thursday, Dec. 5th

 

NFL
NFL Kids
Superbowl
Commercial