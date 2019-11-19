NFL Looking For Kids For SB Commercial
November 19, 2019
Your kid could appear in the 202 SuperBowl commercial... No joke
Hey - Parents and coaches with kids just need to submit video highlights of their kids’ best football games to NFLnext100.com - for a chance to be in that next SB commercial and go to the big game in Miami.
The contest is open until Thursday, Dec. 5th
Your kid could appear in the next @SuperBowl commercial!— NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2019
Enter the Next 100 Super Bowl Contest at https://t.co/2NBccc1OYf for a chance to appear in this year’s Super Bowl commercial and attend Super Bowl LIV. NPN. Ends 12/5. Click for Entry/Rules. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/ivSJmb3v5R