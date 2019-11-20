New Way To Calculate The Age Of Your Dog

When I first read this... I was very unhappy and confused because somebody came up with a new way to calculate your dog's age in human years, but it seems all wrong.

According to the formula, a one-year-old dog would be 31, a 7-year-old dog would be 62, and a 20-year-old dog would only be 79.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego came up with a new equation by looking at how dog DNA ages.

Here's the equation they came up with:

If your dog is 12 years old, it means they're 71 in human years. Not 84, which you would have gotten with the old "seven year" rule. But they're not always younger. For example, a 7-year-old dog would be 62 instead of 49.

