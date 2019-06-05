New Disney Deal For Florida Residents

If you live in Florida and want to take the family to the happiest place on Earth, Disney has announced a new ticket offer that just might make you want to pack the car and head to Disney World.

The new "Get Yor Ears On" ticket offer is available for residents of Florida and can get them into Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or the Magic Kingdom per day.

Tickets are available in a three-day option for $199 and a four-day option for $219. The tickets have no blackout dates but must be used before August 28, the day Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Hollywood Studios.

If you aren't a resident of the Sunshine State you can take advantage of the Summer One Wolrd ticket that's available through August 23.

