"Dead To Me" Is Coming Back For Season 2

Popular Netflix Show To Return

June 4, 2019
June Knight
"Dead To Me" Returning For Season 2

© Robert Deutsch

Great news if you are a fan of the Netflix show "Dead To Me"

Netflix has made the announcement that the show Dead To Me has been renewed for a second season. 

The show, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini has received rave reviews for their first season and Netflix has taken notice. 

The show's creator, Liz Feldman, will return for the second season too. 

Have you had a chance to binge Dead To Me?  How happy are you that the show is returning for a second season? 

 

Tags: 
Dead To Me
Netflix

