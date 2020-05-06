National Nurses Week Freebies And Discounts

As we continue to celebrate frontline workers, nurses will receive even more love for National Nurses Week.

The week of May 6th nurses can go to Dukin’ Donuts for free coffee and donut. Krispy Kreme will give healthcare workers a dozen free donuts when they order a dozen.

Outback Steakhouse is giving healthcare workers free ribs and will deliver them for free, as well as 10 percent off your order with a valid id.

El Pollo Loco is asking for nominations of a nurse to receive a free meal to enjoy at home. Nominations can be made by tagging a deserving nurse on Facebook and Instagram.

Shout out to a nurse who deserves recognition either on our social media pages or call to share why they are special.