Hot dog season started and Wednesday is the day to celebrate !.

July 17 is National Hot Dog Day and huuray because fast-food chains, convenience stores and other restaurants are offering discounts and freebies

7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 Wednesday at the convenience store chain.

Sonic Drive-In: The chain's Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are $1 Wednesday when you enter promo code DOGS in the Sonic app. Limit five.