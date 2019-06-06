Donut Day Deals And Freebies

Its National Donut Day and I found some local South Florida deals for you!

Circle House Coffee. If you can't make it to Mojo Donuts, stop by Circle House Coffee, for buy-one-get-one-free doughnuts courtesy of Mojo. 727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-870-6456; circlehousecoffee.com.

Cumberland Farms. From 5 to 10 a.m., receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage.

At your local Dunkin' South Florida you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage, select South Florida Dunkin' stores will distribute $5 Dunkin' gift cards to the first 100 guests who visit participating stores.

Honeybee Doughnuts in South Miami doughnut will debut a strawberries and cream flavor for free with any purchase to the first 50 customers beginning at 7 a.m. . 7388 Red Rd., South Miami;

Krispy Kreme. Customers can get any doughnut on the menu for free this Friday — no purchase necessary.

Mojo is unveiling the Flantastic — a glazed yeast doughnut that hasl flan in the center, along with sweetened milk. . 8870 Bird Rd., Miami;

For one day only, the Salty Donut will unveil a limited-edition National Doughnut Day flavor: the Blueberry & Passion Fruit, which will be available at the Wynwood and South Miami shops.

Walmart is also giving away free glazed donuts while supplies last