Mr. Peanut Was Reborn As Baby Nut

Mr. Peanut didn't stay dead for very long. Just days after the 104-year-old Planters mascot was killed off in a fiery car wreck, he was reborn on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the commercial, which takes place at his funeral, a mourning Kool-Aid Man drops a tear onto the ground, which springs forth Baby Nut.

The company has already re-branded their social media accounts with their new spokesnut. According to HuffPost, #BabyNut started trending, reaching No. 5.

An initial roll-out for the advertising campaign was put on hold in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death last Sunday.

How do you feel about this commercial campaign?