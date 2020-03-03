Mickey And Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens At Disney World

The wait is over! After more than 90 years Mickey Mouse will gets his very own ride at Walt Disney Worl in Orlando.

We cant wait because Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens Wednesday, March 4th at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. Its inside the park at the Chinese Theatre where The Great Movie Ride used to be.

Wondering what its like? Well, Disney said the bright, colorful ride brings guests "into the wacky world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon where 'mouse rules apply.'" Riders board a train and "burst through the movie screen" to join Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto inside a cartoon short with a new song.

