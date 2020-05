Miami Dolphins 2020 Season Schedule

The long awaited 2020 Miami Dolphins Season Scheduleis here

The Dolphins regular-season schedule:

Week 1. Sept. 13 @ New England Patriots.

Week 2. Sept. 20 BUFFALO BILLS.

Week 3. Sept. 24 @ Jacksonville (Thursday night).

Week 4. Oct. 4 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS.

Week 5. Oct. 11 @ San Francisco 49ers.

Week 6. Oct. 18 at Denver Broncos.

Week 7. Oct. 25 Los Angeles Chargers.

Week 8. Nov. 1 Los Angeles Rams.

Week 9. Nov. 8 @ Arizona Cardinals.

Week 10. Nov. 15 New York Jets

Week 11. BYE

Week 12. Nov. 29 @ New York Jets.

Week 13. Dec. 6 Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 14. Dec. 13. Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 15. Dec. 20 New England Patriots

Week. 16. Dec. 26 or Dec. 27 @ Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 17. Jan. 3 @ Buffalo.

The Miami Dolphins were supposed to play in London in 2020 but the NFL decided to shift all its games back to the United States for health reasons.