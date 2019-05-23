Memorial Day is this Monday and the restaurant deals for veterans and active military men and women are plenty.

Restaurants like Logans Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and TGIFriday's are giving deals to the military and their families this Monday.

Retail stores like Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's, and Home Depot are also offering discounts for the military.

If you want to get in on the Memorial Day deals make sure that you have your ID handy to get your military deal.