Meet Oz At Palm Beach Zoo To Raise Money For Koala's

More than 350 koalas have died in the Australian brushfires, that have also burned more than 4,900 acres of their home

Want to help? Click below link

https://www.koalahospital.org.au/adopt-a-koala?fbclid=IwAR3CQnMKBi24H9yemtiH9h9c_HwJ3TZCWrIsBPAQ6dRgkQKd1e_0W8ttZhU

In West Palm Beach, there are two Queensland koalas named "Oz and Katherine" in captivity at the Palm Beach Zoo and its all part of their breeding program.

Go and meet them! With paid admission... the zoo will donate $1 to the cause

Donations help sick and injured koalas and release them back to the wild.