Mary Poppins Themed Attraction Coming To Epcot

Epcot To Be Transformed

August 25, 2019
June Knight
Mary Poppins Attraction Coming To Epcot

Livingston Daily

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

Yup Its a spoonful of sugar and some!  Epcot  has some big news , and it was about the arrival of a Mary Poppins-themed attraction coming to the United Kingdom pavilion!

You will be able to stroll down Cherry Tree Lane in a new neighborhood in the pavilion. The best part? The old Banks’ home is the entrance to the attraction!

Do you think you will go with the family?

Tags: 
Mary Poppins
Epcot
Mary Poppins Epcot