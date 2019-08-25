Mary Poppins Themed Attraction Coming To Epcot
Epcot To Be Transformed
August 25, 2019
Yup Its a spoonful of sugar and some! Epcot has some big news , and it was about the arrival of a Mary Poppins-themed attraction coming to the United Kingdom pavilion!
You will be able to stroll down Cherry Tree Lane in a new neighborhood in the pavilion. The best part? The old Banks’ home is the entrance to the attraction!
Do you think you will go with the family?
Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary will bring exciting changes to Epcot, including the first-ever attraction inspired by Mary Poppins! Read more now: https://t.co/m9hKGZYalq #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/d4AkyLUGfL— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 25, 2019